Highland man charged in Pontoon Beach officer's death

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Madison County prosecutors charged a Highland man Wednesday with shooting and killing a police officer outside of a gas station in Pontoon Beach.

Illinois State Police said Officer Tyler Timmins was shot in the neck as he approached a red Toyota truck he believed to be stolen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Speedway at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road.

Timmins was rushed to a hospital in Granite City with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Scott Hyden, 31, with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple weapons charges, including possession of a stolen weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine at a press conference declined to provide further details about the events leading up to the shooting but said he intended to seek the maximum life sentence.

"Now, the work of justice begins," he said.

Pontoon Beach police Chief Chris Modrusic said the department was grieving the loss of a family man who loved his community and his job.