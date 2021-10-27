Highland man charged in Pontoon Beach officer's death

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Madison County prosecutors charged a Highland man Wednesday with shooting and killing a police officer outside of a gas station in Pontoon Beach.
Illinois State Police said Officer Tyler Timmins was shot in the neck as he approached a red Toyota truck he believed to be stolen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Speedway at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road.
Timmins was rushed to a hospital in Granite City with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, where he died.
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Scott Hyden, 31, with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple weapons charges, including possession of a stolen weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.
Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine at a press conference declined to provide further details about the events leading up to the shooting but said he intended to seek the maximum life sentence.
"Now, the work of justice begins," he said.
Pontoon Beach police Chief Chris Modrusic said the department was grieving the loss of a family man who loved his community and his job.
Timmins made it known how much he cared for his wife, Linsey, and daughter, Chloe. On Tuesday morning, he left the department telling a story about his daughter, Modrusic said.
"Linsey, Chloe and his family were everything to Tyler, and everyone who knew him knew that," he said. "A close second to him was his job. Tyler truly loved being a cop."
Timmins joined Pontoon Beach police in April 2020, said Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings. He was a police officer in Madison County for 14 years and previously served as a police officer in Roxana, Worden and Hartford.
Modrusic said he was confident that if Timmins could speak to his loved ones now, he'd say "he didn't die for nothing."
"There is no greater love than a man who lays down his life for a stranger," Modrusic said. "Yesterday, Officer Timmins gave the ultimate sacrifice."
Hyden is being held in the Madison County jail without bail. Haine said he did not expect anyone else to be charged in connection with Timmins' death.
Hyden had previously been convicted in Madison county of felony drug possession, property damage and forgery charges.
Timmins' body was transported Wednesday from the medical examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
A GoFundMe page had raised more than $16,000 for Timmins' wife and daughter as of Wednesday afternoon.
The nonprofit Backstoppers, which raises money to assist surviving family members of first responders who die on the job, has also launched a fundraiser.
"He was always known as the nice guy, always smiling, laughing and brought positive energy everywhere he went," the GoFundMe page said.
