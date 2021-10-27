 Skip to main content
Highland man charged in Pontoon Beach officer's death
breaking top story

Highland man charged in Pontoon Beach officer's death

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. — Madison County prosecutors charged a Highland man Wednesday with shooting and killing a police officer outside of a gas station in Pontoon Beach. 

Illinois State Police said Officer Tyler Timmins was shot in the neck as he approached a red Toyota truck he believed to be stolen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Speedway at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road.

Timmins was rushed to a hospital in Granite City with life-threatening injuries, then transferred to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Scott Hyden, 31, with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple weapons charges, including possession of a stolen weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

Scott T. Hyden

Scott Hyden, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and multiple weapons charges in the fatal shooting of Pontoon Beach police Officer Tyler Timmins on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine at a press conference declined to provide further details about the events leading up to the shooting but said he intended to seek the maximum life sentence. 

"Now, the work of justice begins," he said.

Pontoon Beach police Chief Chris Modrusic said the department was grieving the loss of a family man who loved his community and his job.

Timmins made it known how much he cared for his wife, Linsey, and daughter, Chloe. On Tuesday morning, he left the department telling a story about his daughter, Modrusic said.

"Linsey, Chloe and his family were everything to Tyler, and everyone who knew him knew that," he said. "A close second to him was his job. Tyler truly loved being a cop."

Timmins joined Pontoon Beach police in April 2020, said Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings. He was a police officer in Madison County for 14 years and previously served as a police officer in Roxana, Worden and Hartford.

Modrusic said he was confident that if Timmins could speak to his loved ones now, he'd say "he didn't die for nothing."

"There is no greater love than a man who lays down his life for a stranger," Modrusic said. "Yesterday, Officer Timmins gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Hyden is being held in the Madison County jail without bail. Haine said he did not expect anyone else to be charged in connection with Timmins' death.

Hyden had previously been convicted in Madison county of felony drug possession, property damage and forgery charges.

Timmins' body was transported Wednesday from the medical examiner's office in St. Louis to Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

People gather outside the Pontoon Beach Police Department as Police departments from around the area escort the body of Pontoon Beach police office Tyler Timmins to Marks Mortuary in Wood River on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Timmins was shot about 8 a.m. Tuesday on the parking lot of a Speedway gas station, at Highway 111 and Chain of Rocks Road. As the officer walked toward a vehicle he suspected had been stolen, a man began firing shots. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

A GoFundMe page had raised more than $16,000 for Timmins' wife and daughter as of Wednesday afternoon.

The nonprofit Backstoppers, which raises money to assist surviving family members of first responders who die on the job, has also launched a fundraiser.

"He was always known as the nice guy, always smiling, laughing and brought positive energy everywhere he went," the GoFundMe page said.

Scott Hyden is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and other weapons charges, in the killing of Pontoon Beach, Illinois police officer Tyler Timmins, 36, who died Tuesday after being shot at a Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach. As Timmins walked toward a vehicle he suspected had been stolen, a man began firing shots at him.

Video by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Metro East law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty

Since 2006, eight law enforcement officers from the Metro East have died while on the job.

In addition to the officers listed in this collection, Cahokia police officer Jeremy P. Chambers died in 2006 when his police cruiser was struck by a drunken driver. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

