Update at 11:50 a.m. with a suspect in custody.
Illinois State Police have shut down Interstate 255 in both directions north of the Interstate 64 intersection after a man opened fire on state police and then ran into the woods, a state police spokesman said.
Officials said before noon that a suspect was in custody, but didn't provide more details. The interstate was still closed.
Trooper Josh Korando, a police spokesman, said at about 10:10 a.m. officers were searching for a suspect and that the highway was still closed. He said authorities closed the highway about 6:30 a.m.
St. Clair County: All lanes of I-255 northbound and southbound are temporarily blocked at mile marker 21, near Caseyville, due to police activity. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/vuJtVUDy4M— IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) June 30, 2019
Traffic cameras along I-255 showed police vehicles on the highway at mile marker 22, north of Interstate 64, and at Collinsville Road.
Korando said officers approached the man on the interstate. He said the man was not in a car, and "opened fire on them as they pulled up."
He said troopers returned fire, and the man ran into the woods.
"We've been looking for him ever since," Korando said.
Korando said the suspect was a black male, 51 years old, 5 feet 6 inches and bald with brown eyes. He was wearing a baseball cap with a blue jacket, blue pants and sneakers at the time of the incident.
Korando said no troopers were hit by the gunfire, and said he didn't know whether the suspect was struck by return gunfire.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.