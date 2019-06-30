Subscribe for 99¢

Illinois State Police have shut down Interstate 255 in both directions north of the Interstate 64 intersection.

Trooper Josh Korando, a police spokesman, said officers are searching for a suspect and closed the highway about 6:30 a.m.

Traffic cameras along I-255 showed police vehicles on the highway at mile marker 22, north of Interstate 64, and at Collinsville Road. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

