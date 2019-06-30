Illinois State Police have shut down Interstate 255 in both directions north of the Interstate 64 intersection.
Trooper Josh Korando, a police spokesman, said officers are searching for a suspect and closed the highway about 6:30 a.m.
St. Clair County: All lanes of I-255 northbound and southbound are temporarily blocked at mile marker 21, near Caseyville, due to police activity. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/vuJtVUDy4M— IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) June 30, 2019
Traffic cameras along I-255 showed police vehicles on the highway at mile marker 22, north of Interstate 64, and at Collinsville Road.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.