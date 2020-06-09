I-255 construction to close southern section on Saturday
Construction plans for Interstate 255. Image courtesy of Illinois Department of Transportation

Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a switch of construction segments on Interstate 255, effective Saturday.

The department is reopening the northern work zone, a section between Interstate 64 and Interstate 55/70, which has been closed since February 1.

The same day, the southern section between I-64 and Illinois Route 15 will be completely closed to traffic in either direction.

The department will provide signs to direct drivers to alternate routes bypassing the closure.

The project is expected to be completed by November 25. 

