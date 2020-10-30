 Skip to main content
I-255 in Metro East to reopen Saturday after months of reconstruction
I-255 in Metro East to reopen Saturday after months of reconstruction

I-255

I-255 photo from Illinois Department of Transportation, summer 2020.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to reopen Interstate 255 in the Metro East on Saturday, a month ahead of schedule.

The $64 million project began in February to rehabilitate and resurface seven miles of interstate. The work was done in two segments. Construction stretched from Illinois Route 15 at its south end, to Old Collinsville Road at its north end.  The north section closed Feb. 1 and reopened in July; the south section closed in mid-June. It was to be finished by Nov. 25.

Shutting the highway in both directions allowed for a shorter construction timetable: 10 months instead of four years, saving an estimated $14 million, officials said. The reconstruction of what officials called a "badly deteriorated section" of Interstate 255 was one of the first projects of the Rebuild Illinois initiative.

District 8 of the Illinois Department of Transportation warned motorists to be careful on Saturday because workers will be there throughout the day.

