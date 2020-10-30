I-255 in Metro East to reopen Saturday after months of reconstruction

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to reopen Interstate 255 in the Metro East on Saturday, a month ahead of schedule.
The $64 million project began in February to rehabilitate and resurface seven miles of interstate. The work was done in two segments. Construction stretched from Illinois Route 15 at its south end, to Old Collinsville Road at its north end. The north section closed Feb. 1 and reopened in July; the south section closed in mid-June. It was to be finished by Nov. 25.
Shutting the highway in both directions allowed for a shorter construction timetable: 10 months instead of four years, saving an estimated $14 million, officials said. The reconstruction of what officials called a "badly deteriorated section" of Interstate 255 was one of the first projects of the Rebuild Illinois initiative.
District 8 of the Illinois Department of Transportation warned motorists to be careful on Saturday because workers will be there throughout the day.
The Interstate 255 rehabilitation, one of the first #RebuildIllinois projects, is nearly complete, and the south section is set to reopen Oct. 31 — a whole dang month early.— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) October 29, 2020
A complete closure in two sections got the job done quicker, safer and cheaper. https://t.co/kR2k81CLMo pic.twitter.com/l1PeDH4b9H
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!