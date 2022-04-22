I-270 bridge repairs in Madison County will shutter one westbound lane for up to three weeks

MADISON COUNTY — Three weeks of lane closures on Interstate 270 across the Mississippi River are scheduled to begin on Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The right lane of westbound I-270 is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, weather permitting, IDOT officials said.

The work is set to begin on Monday, and should continue for about three weeks.

The closures will allow IDOT crews to make needed bridge repairs, IDOT officials said. All entrance and exit ramps in the area will remain open while the work is ongoing.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and to allow extra time for travel through the area or to consider an alternate route.