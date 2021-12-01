 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-270 lane restrictions set for Thursday near Granite City
0 comments

I-270 lane restrictions set for Thursday near Granite City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON COUNTY — Repairs to traffic data sensors in the pavement of Interstate 270 to the east of the Chain of Rocks Bridge will require some lane restrictions Thursday.

Work will begin at 6 a.m. on eastbound I-270, west of Illinois Route 3 near Granite City, and about 9 a.m. for westbound traffic, weather permitting, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

All lanes will reopen as quickly as possible, IDOT officials said, but motorists should expect delays and consider alternate routes when possible.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Students march to protest gun violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News