I-270 lane restrictions set for Thursday near Granite City

MADISON COUNTY — Repairs to traffic data sensors in the pavement of Interstate 270 to the east of the Chain of Rocks Bridge will require some lane restrictions Thursday.

Work will begin at 6 a.m. on eastbound I-270, west of Illinois Route 3 near Granite City, and about 9 a.m. for westbound traffic, weather permitting, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

All lanes will reopen as quickly as possible, IDOT officials said, but motorists should expect delays and consider alternate routes when possible.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Holiday special: 99 cents for 3 months