I-64 lane closure planned for St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One lane of eastbound Interstate 64 at the eastern edge of St. Clair County will be closed for at least a day beginning Tuesday.

The one-mile lane restriction is near New Baden, Illinois, which straddles St. Clair and Clinton counties.

The right lane will be closed between mileposts 27 and 28 beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said. The work is scheduled to wrap up by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The restriction is needed for crews to make bridge deck repairs. All exit and entrance ramps in the area will remain open, but transportation officials warned drivers to expect delays.

