Ice buildup in Illinois River forces closure of Kampsville Ferry
KAMPSVILLE — A significant buildup of ice in the Illinois River forced the temporary closure of the Kampsville Ferry, which carries drivers over the Illinois River in Greene and Calhoun counties.

The ice floe forced the ferry to shutter late Friday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced. The ferry will remain closed until the river is cleared of most ice, and consistently safe crossings are possible, officials said.

Travelers who typically use the ferry were advised to consider the Joe Page Bridge at Hardin or the Brussels Ferry north of Grafton.

