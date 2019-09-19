Updated on Thursday at 2:43 p.m.
COLLINSVILLE — Plans to temporarily close all southbound lanes of Interstate 255 from I-55/70 to I-64 in St. Clair County this weekend were canceled Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.
The National Weather Service says the St. Louis area will get hit with multiple rounds of showers and storms beginning Saturday night and continuing through Sunday night. Heaviest rainfall amounts, about 3 to 4 inches, are expected over portions of central and northeast Missouri as well as west-central Illinois.
The interstate closing had been scheduled to make bridge repairs.
IDOT said it would provide updates on the project when more information is available.
The contractor on this project is Keeley & Sons, IDOT said.