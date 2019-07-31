ST. LOUIS — Metro warned commuters Wednesday morning that a bus driver shortage could lead to delays.
In a tweet, Metro recommended that riders allow extra time for their trip, and check the status of buses on their route by calling 314-231-2345 or texting 314-207-9786.
A Metro spokeswoman did not immediate return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Last week, Metro warned of similar delays.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 tweeted a photo of a July 22 memo from Metro Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller that cited an increased number of drivers "calling off work or declining additional assignments" for that delay. The memo says the union's contract expired June 30 and both sides are negotiating a new agreement.
July 23, 2019
Union officials did not return a message seeking comment.
Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.