Illinois bar exam board reverses course, will move to remote test this year after appeals by law school graduates, faculty

The remote exam, scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6, will cover the same topics as the in-person exam, the announcement said. It will use questions prepared by the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

Everyone originally registered for the September exam — itself previously postponed from July because of the pandemic — will automatically be registered for October’s exam and has until Aug. 7 to withdraw or defer taking the exam until February 2021, according to the announcement. Registration will also be open for others who want to take the remote exam.

Students are still advocating for the state Supreme Court to grant diploma privilege. They contend even a remote exam will exacerbate disparity issues, especially for students without access to stable internet or needed technology.

The Illinois board has said diploma privilege does not ensure “a necessary prerequisite to licensure, that of competence and public protection.”

One of the aspiring lawyers who fought for the remote exam, Mollie McGuire, celebrated the news on Twitter, writing that a week ago, the bar admissions board “insisted that they wouldn’t plan a remote exam. & now, here we are. No one has to risk their life to take the exam anymore — and that’s a huge win.”

But she noted that the equity issues are “massive” and need to be addressed.