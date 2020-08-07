You are the owner of this article.
Illinois businesses can now face fines for breaking mask rules, Pritzker says
Illinois businesses can now face fines for breaking mask rules, Pritzker says

Illinois launches $5M ad campaign to encourage mask wearing

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions from the media after he unveiled a new mask awareness campaign called "It Only Works If You Wear It" during a press conference at the IEMA State Emergency Operations Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Springfield, Illinois. The new $5 million awareness campaign will encourage Illinois residents to wear a face covering every time they're in public and will be advertised on broadcast and cable television, radio, billboards and social media to the communities with the greatest risk from COVID-19. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

 Justin L. Fowler

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an emergency order Friday allowing local governments to issue fines to businesses and organizations that do not follow the state's mask mandate aimed at curbing cases of COVID-19. 

Local leaders will be able to charge organizations with a Class A misdemeanor that comes with a fine of between $75 to $2,500 as a way to enforce the mask requirement Pritzker issued May 1. 

"This is a make or break moment for the state of Illinois to make sure that everybody is doing everything they can to mitigate the spread," Pritzker said Friday, referencing the state's rising coronavirus case numbers. 

The new fine will not be directed at individuals, but can apply to businesses, schools and nonprofits, Pritzker said.

There will also be two steps required before a fine can be issued: Local leaders will first educate on compliance and then send a warning letter to businesses or organizations in violation, Pritzker said. 

He argued that the fines are needed because local governments have so far been left with only one option for enforcement: pulling business liquor licenses. Pritzker said a fine would be a less drastic option. 

"This is one way for us to let businesses that are scofflaws on this subject know that there is a real penalty at the end of the line here," he said. 

Other states, including Ohio and Wisconsin, already have public mask mandates that include fines. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has not yet issued a statewide mask requirement, though some local governments, including St. Louis and St. Louis County, have their own. 

Pritzker proposed a similar rule this spring but withdrew it in May after members of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Administrative Rules said they would oppose the emergency order. 

