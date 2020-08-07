Illinois businesses can now face fines for breaking mask rules, Pritzker says

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an emergency order Friday allowing local governments to issue fines to businesses and organizations that do not follow the state's mask mandate aimed at curbing cases of COVID-19.

Local leaders will be able to charge organizations with a Class A misdemeanor that comes with a fine of between $75 to $2,500 as a way to enforce the mask requirement Pritzker issued May 1.

"This is a make or break moment for the state of Illinois to make sure that everybody is doing everything they can to mitigate the spread," Pritzker said Friday, referencing the state's rising coronavirus case numbers.

The new fine will not be directed at individuals, but can apply to businesses, schools and nonprofits, Pritzker said.

There will also be two steps required before a fine can be issued: Local leaders will first educate on compliance and then send a warning letter to businesses or organizations in violation, Pritzker said.

He argued that the fines are needed because local governments have so far been left with only one option for enforcement: pulling business liquor licenses. Pritzker said a fine would be a less drastic option.