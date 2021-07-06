Illinois company to pay $11 million to settle False Claims Act suit

An Illinois company has agreed to pay $11 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed in East St. Louis, officials said Tuesday.

AAR Corp., of Wood Dale in the Chicago suburbs, and subsidiary AAR Airlift Group Inc. in Melbourne, Florida, agreed to pay the money to settle allegations that the companies failed to properly maintain nine helicopters used in transporting Defense Department personnel and cargo in Afghanistan and Africa. The helicopters were allegedly not airworthy, officials said.

The settlement resolves a whistleblower lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis by a former Airlift employee, Christopher Harvey. Harvey will receive $2,162,160 of the settlement under provisions of the False Claims Act.

Harvey's whistleblower lawsuit is sealed and not available for public review.

The companies also agreed to pay $429,273 to resolve a separate Federal Aviation Administration matter concerning helicopter maintenance, officials said.

“Defense contracting is a special trust because it supports the service members who protect our nation’s interests around the world. Whenever a military contractor cuts corners, it presents not only a possible fraud against taxpayers but also a potential safety hazard to our service members,” Steven D. Weinhoeft, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, said in a statement announcing the settlement.

