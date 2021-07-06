 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois company to pay $11 million to settle False Claims Act suit
0 comments

Illinois company to pay $11 million to settle False Claims Act suit

{{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois company has agreed to pay $11 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed in East St. Louis, officials said Tuesday.

AAR Corp., of Wood Dale in the Chicago suburbs, and subsidiary AAR Airlift Group Inc. in Melbourne, Florida, agreed to pay the money to settle allegations that the companies failed to properly maintain nine helicopters used in transporting Defense Department personnel and cargo in Afghanistan and Africa. The helicopters were allegedly not airworthy, officials said. 

The settlement resolves a whistleblower lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis by a former Airlift employee, Christopher Harvey. Harvey will receive $2,162,160 of the settlement under provisions of the False Claims Act.

Harvey's whistleblower lawsuit is sealed and not available for public review.

The companies also agreed to pay $429,273 to resolve a separate Federal Aviation Administration matter concerning helicopter maintenance, officials said.

“Defense contracting is a special trust because it supports the service members who protect our nation’s interests around the world. Whenever a military contractor cuts corners, it presents not only a possible fraud against taxpayers but also a potential safety hazard to our service members,” Steven D. Weinhoeft, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, said in a statement announcing the settlement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What does it mean to celebrate our nation’s independence?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports