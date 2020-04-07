Illinois coronavirus cases up 1,287 with another 73 deaths

Illinois officials on Tuesday reported 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 73 deaths.
The state now has a total of 13,549 cases and 380 deaths.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that 80% of the deaths have been among those older than 60.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a daily briefing focused on hospital statistics, said as of Monday there were 3,680 patients in hospitals either positive for COVID-19 or suspected of having the disease. He said that 43% of the 28,000 hospital beds in the state were available on Monday, as were 35% of the 2,700 ICU beds and 57% of the ventilators. All those numbers are down since last week, he said.
But he explained that some hospitals in the Chicago area are near capacity while other areas, such as Edwardsville, have 33% of their ICU beds available.
Pritzker praised California for sending 100 ventilators to Illinois overnight, vowing, "When we can, once we are past our peak, Illinois will pay it forward.”
He said that the federal government had supplied 600, and the state had ordered 3,600 more, the first of which would arrive this month.
Pritzker also said that about 19% of those tested for the virus were positive. Among those is a staffer in his office.
Pritzker said the employee started to feel unwell on March 26 and went home. That same day, other employees were sent home and the office underwent a multi-hour, deep cleaning, he said. The governor's office had already reduced staff working in-office, he said.
None of the other main office staff have tested positive, he said. He later said that he did not have regular, close contact with the employee and has not been tested for the virus.
In Missouri, the state reported an increase of 315 positive cases and 14 deaths Tuesday, for a total of 3,037 cases and 53 deaths. Of those deaths, 46, or 87% are of those 60 and older.
The death toll is higher, however. St. Louis County on Tuesday reported eight more deaths, at 24, than state records indicate, and the city of St. Louis reported a total of 10 deaths Monday, twice the state estimate.
There are 980 patients in the hospital with either have confirmed cases of COVID-19 or are under investigation. The state says 35% of ICU beds are available and about 58% of the state’s 1,904 ventilators.
