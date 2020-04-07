Illinois coronavirus cases up 1,287 with another 73 deaths

Illinois officials on Tuesday reported 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 73 deaths.

The state now has a total of 13,549 cases and 380 deaths.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that 80% of the deaths have been among those older than 60.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a daily briefing focused on hospital statistics, said as of Monday there were 3,680 patients in hospitals either positive for COVID-19 or suspected of having the disease. He said that 43% of the 28,000 hospital beds in the state were available on Monday, as were 35% of the 2,700 ICU beds and 57% of the ventilators. All those numbers are down since last week, he said.

But he explained that some hospitals in the Chicago area are near capacity while other areas, such as Edwardsville, have 33% of their ICU beds available.

Pritzker praised California for sending 100 ventilators to Illinois overnight, vowing, "When we can, once we are past our peak, Illinois will pay it forward.”

He said that the federal government had supplied 600, and the state had ordered 3,600 more, the first of which would arrive this month.