Illinois Democrats may use population estimates for redistricting, raising questions about fairness of maps

The American Community Survey, a product of the federal Census Bureau known as the ACS, is the likely alternative to the actual results from the 2020 federal census. Other states also are looking at the ACS as an alternative.

The ACS is an ongoing survey in which about 3.5 million households are asked for information. In contrast to the actual census, which is supposed to count all U.S. households, the survey produces estimates to forecast trend. The latest survey is from 2019.

A number of groups advocating accuracy in counting the population, including racial and ethnic communities, found instances of wide variances when comparing the ACS estimates with actual 2010 census counts.

The ACS estimates do not go down to the block level reached by the federal census. That has various civil rights groups warning that using the survey to draw map lines may run counter to federal voting rights laws aimed at ensuring boundaries allow for representation from ethnic and racial communities.

The groups also note the state spent more than $31 million on efforts to ensure an accurate 2020 census count during a deadly pandemic, particularly to ensure adding traditionally undercounted populations to the final count.