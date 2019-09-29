GRANITE CITY — Illinois drivers can expect a lane closure during their commute on Monday morning.
Weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the I-270 eastbound right lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. The lane closure is needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge, according to an IDOT release.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time, expect delays and consider using alternate routes, as well as stay off of their cell phone and be alert for workers and equipment while driving through the area.