Illinois electors choose Biden as president, 20-0

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois members of the Electoral College, as expected, have chosen Joe Biden for president. Missouri electors, meeting later on Monday, voted 10-0 for President Donald Trump.

The 20-0 vote in favor of the Democratic president-elect on Monday was announced by the Illinois Electoral College chairwoman, Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago. Biden defeated Trump, a Republican.

“The election is affirmed. It is now time for us as a country to move forward, transition in full, and embrace the promise of a new administration ...,” Lightfoot said. “Their success is our success, and we need desperately to unite as a people. Our democracy and our residents deserve no less.”

The electors, meeting in the Illinois House chamber while observing social-distance rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also chose Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. She is the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president.

Biden won 57.5% of the Illinois vote to 40.6% for Trump.The Missouri meeting of electors will be live-streamed on Gov. Mike Parson’s Facebook page. To view the formal notice and agenda for the meeting of Missouri’s Electoral College members, click here.