Illinois Gov. Pritzker: Metro East could be just a 'step away' from even more restrictions

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker traveled to East St. Louis on Monday to offer a warning to the Metro East: Reduce the spread of the coronavirus, or more restrictions could be on the way.

The Metro East on Sunday became the first region in Illinois to have some pandemic restrictions restored by the state health department based on its rate of positive COVID-19 tests.

Starting Tuesday, bars and restaurants will close at 11 p.m. and will be required to space out tables and take customers only by reservation. Gatherings will be limited to no more than 25 people or 25% of a business' occupancy, whichever is smaller.

“We could be just a step away from additional mitigations if things don’t turn around in the next two weeks,” Pritzker said in a news conference on the lawn of the East Side Health District.

Pritzker explained that the state's 11 p.m. bar curfew was designed to match the same rule enacted by the St. Louis health department last week. St. Louis County has a similar curfew set at 10 p.m.

"We didn't want people to get up and try to drive into St. Louis to go to their bars and restaurants, which would be open later," Pritzker said.