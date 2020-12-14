Illinois House panel ends probe of powerful Speaker Madigan

ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s ongoing investigation after the utility giant admitted doling out $1.3 million in no-work jobs and subcontracts to Madigan allies in exchange for legislation favorable to the electric-power industry.

The 78-year-old Madigan has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. Last month, four people, including ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore and former lobbyist and longtime Madigan confidante Michael McLain, were indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges in connection with the scheme. They pleaded not guilty. That followed the September guilty plea by a former ComEd vice president, Fidel Marquez.

The committee's ranking Republican, Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, continued to push Monday for committee-issued subpoenas to Madigan, McLain and others, but was again rebuffed. He denounced the procedure which saw just one witness testify, a vice president for Exelon, ComEd's parent, who volunteered to appear.

“It’s our job to conduct an investigation, not to have an open mic, where people can come and volunteer information if they so choose ...,” Demmer said. “One of the powers that’s delegated to the committee, in order to allow it to do its fundamental task is the power to issue a subpoena.”