Illinois lawmakers send constitutional amendment on unions to voters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers are sending voters a new constitutional amendment to consider in the 2022 election that could make unionizing a right in the state.

The House took a bipartisan vote Wednesday in favor of Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 11 with an 80-30 vote. The Senate also passed the amendment in a bipartisan fashion last Friday.

“What a great day in Illinois when the General Assembly can stand for workers’ rights,” said the amendment’s sponsor, state Rep. Marcus Evans, D-Chicago.

The amendment now goes to the voters, who will be able to decide if the amendment should become a part of the constitution in the November 2022 election.

If passed, it would prohibit lawmakers from passing laws restricting public and private sector employees from collective bargaining. It would ensure Illinois never becomes a right-to-work state, which prohibits employees from being required to join a union as a condition of employment. Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner pushed hard to make Illinois a right-to-work state like all of Illinois’ neighbors except for Missouri. Twenty-seven other states already are right-to-work states.