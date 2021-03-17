Illinois legislators begin redistricting process amid census delays

Hoffman said Democrats have yet to decide what data sources they’ll use for moving forward.

Republicans said they plan to use the legislative hearings to advocate for the creation of an independent commission to draw boundaries in an effort to remove the influence of partisan politics from the process.

Citizen-driven attempts to amend the state constitution to create such a commission have been rejected by the state Supreme Court, which has ruled along partisan lines of a Democratic majority.

But absent a structural change in how the Legislature draws maps, an unlikely occurrence since Democrats are in control, Republicans’ best hopes for having any say in the maps lie in getting to the tiebreaker process.

Perhaps to that end, GOP legislators have been quick to decry the use of population estimates to draw new boundaries.

“I think this year really gives us an opportunity to change the dynamic in how we draw maps in Illinois and get away from the hyper-partisanship that we use to draw maps. The delay in the data gives us an opportunity to drive change,” said state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, a Republican member of the House remap panel.