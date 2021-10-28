Illinois legislators send repeal of parental notification law on abortions to Pritzker

Those pushing for repeal of the 1995 abortion notification law say it does nothing to protect the most vulnerable young people — those living in unsafe and unstable households. Opponents of the repeal argue that parents shouldn’t be kept in the dark about their children’s well-being, particularly when they decide to have an abortion, though they also tied it to larger concerns about parental rights.

Supporters also are seeking to secure Illinois’ place as a stronghold for abortion rights that are being restricted in other states.

“Illinois is different,” said state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago Democrat who supported repeal. “In Illinois, we trust women to make decisions about their bodies. We trust people to control their reproductive health.”

During a committee hearing on the proposal earlier in the day, Republican Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville questioned the argument from supporters of the repeal that most teens who become pregnant consult with a parent about that decision anyway. She also raised concerns that doing away with the notification requirement could prevent parents from knowing if their child has been abused.