Illinois man charged with animal torture; video shows injured fawn being kicked

PINCKNEYVILLE — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 20-year-old Pinckneyville man stemming from an incident in the fall of 2018 in which the state alleges he violently kicked a downed fawn on the side of a rural Perry County highway.
The warrant for Jordan H. Anheuser was issued on charges of one count each of animal torture, a Class 3 felony, and cruel treatment of an animal, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a representative of the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office. The state’s attorney’s office said that as of Thursday morning, he had not been arrested.
The prosecutor's office was flooded wtih calls and emails after online petitions circulated asking people to ask for charges.
The change.org petition had drawn support from nearly 1,500 people by Thursday, and another call to action was promoted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Both petitions included the same video clip of a man repeatedly kicking an injured young deer in the head and body and laughing as it flails about, clearly in distress.
It’s not clear from the video how many people were present, or what happened leading up to the incident that caused the deer’s initial injuries.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was the lead agency on the investigation and turned over its findings to the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office, said spokeswoman Rachel Torbert.