ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man from New Baden, Illinois is dead after a Friday morning crash on Illinois 161 near Interstate 64.
Killed was Blake Rodgers, 31, according to Illinois State Police.
Shortly before 3 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer on Illinois 161 slowed down as he approached I-64. Rodgers' car crashed into the back of the trailer, police say.
Rodgers was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Neither the truck driver nor a passenger with him needed medical treatment.