Illinois on track to become home of the world’s biggest insect protein plant

CHICAGO — U.S. grain trader and processor Archer Daniels Midland Co. and French biotech company InnovaFeed announced plans on Thursday to build the world’s largest insect protein plant in Decatur, Illinois, about 135 miles northeast of St. Louis.

The announcement comes amid rising global feed grain prices and tightening supplies, and as more companies work toward reducing the carbon footprint of their operations. Insects are seen as a sustainable alternative to fishmeal and other high-protein feeds.

The plant will produce 60,000 metric tons of animal feed protein annually from Hermetia Illucens, a highly nutritional type of fly, along with 20,000 metric tons of oils for poultry and swine rations and 400,000 metric tons of fertilizer, the companies said in a release.

Construction of the facility is slated to begin next year, pending permits and approvals.

The facility will be built adjacent to ADM’s massive corn processing complex and will utilize corn byproducts as feed for the insects, as well as waste heat and steam from the corn processing plant. The collaborative scheme will emit 80% less carbon dioxide than a standalone facility, the companies said.