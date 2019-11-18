Two Illinois State Police officers and a woman changing a tire were nearly hit when a truck slid off the highway. The incident was captured on a dash camera.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, a probationary trooper and his training officer were helping a woman change a tire on the shoulder of Interstate 64, about 18 miles east of Mount Vernon, in Wayne County, according to a press release.
The officers spotted the truck sliding toward them and pulled the woman out of the way into a ditch. The truck slid above the woman's head as she lay on the ground, officers said.
The troopers weren't hurt, and the woman was treated and released from a hospital.
The driver of the box truck, whose name wasn't released, was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
The Illinois State Police ask that drivers move over when emergency vehicles are in the shoulder with their lights on. They also remind drivers to slow down in snowy or icy conditions.