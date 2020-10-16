Illinois reports another record-setting, single-day jump in coronavirus cases

Illinois reported another record surge of newly confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, one day after reporting what, for a brief time, was its biggest single-day jump in cases since the pandemic began. Updated totals Friday tallied 4,554 fresh cases in the state — more than 500 more than the short-lived record announced Thursday .

Officials have now counted 336,174 known cases of the virus, which has caused at least 9,165 deaths in the state — including 38 new deaths reported Friday.

The state is one of many across the country that is experiencing troubling record or near-record spikes in the outbreak of the virus. On Thursday, Missouri set another record for coronavirus hospitalizations in the state. Overall, nine states — including Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina — set daily records Thursday for new cases reported, according to Reuters. For states like Michigan, the previous record had been in early April, shortly after the U.S. outbreak gained momentum.