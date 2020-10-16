Illinois reports another record-setting, single-day jump in coronavirus cases

Illinois reported another record surge of newly confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, one day after reporting what, for a brief time, was its biggest single-day jump in cases since the pandemic began. Updated totals Friday tallied 4,554 fresh cases in the state — more than 500 more than the short-lived record announced Thursday.
Officials have now counted 336,174 known cases of the virus, which has caused at least 9,165 deaths in the state — including 38 new deaths reported Friday.
The state is one of many across the country that is experiencing troubling record or near-record spikes in the outbreak of the virus. On Thursday, Missouri set another record for coronavirus hospitalizations in the state. Overall, nine states — including Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina — set daily records Thursday for new cases reported, according to Reuters. For states like Michigan, the previous record had been in early April, shortly after the U.S. outbreak gained momentum.
This story will be updated.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
