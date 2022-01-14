 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Secretary of State offices closing for another week
Driver's service office in Belleville

The Driver's Services facility run by the Illinois Secretary of State in Belleville. Photo via Google Earth.

 Google Earth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — All Illinois Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions including driver services for another week, until Jan. 24, the agency said Thursday, citing the continued high number of COVID-19 cases statewide.

The Secretary of State offices and facilities first closed on Jan. 3, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday–Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions,” Secretary of State Jesse White said.

White said three commercial driver’s license facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. The CDL facilities are in Rockford, Springfield and Marion.

White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services, including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a driver’s license or ID card and filing business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports.

The Chat Room: What can be done about the ongoing surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19?

