Illinois Senate to return Monday to take up energy package with nuclear plant bailout. Here’s what else is in it.

What about wind and solar?

The proposal sets a goal of moving the state to 100% “clean” energy by 2050, with interim goals of 40% of the state’s power coming from renewable sources by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

To get there, subsidies for wind and solar projects would roughly double, to about $500 million per year. The plan also would allow the state’s large electric utilities to spend about $317 million in previously collected funds on renewable energy projects rather than refunding it to customers. Under existing law, the money was supposed to pay for projects that came online by May 31 of this year, but many were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic

There are also programs to support job training the in renewable energy industry and provisions that would allow the Illinois Finance Authority to create a “climate bank” to finance renewable energy projects.

What happens to power plants that burn fossil fuels?

All privately owned coal- and oil-fired power plants in the state would have to shut down by 2030. Natural gas plants have until 2045, and until then their carbon emissions in a given year can’t exceed what they spewed out, on average, over the past three years.