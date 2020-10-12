Illinois’ seven-day average of new coronavirus cases sets new high

Despite the recent increases in new cases and the statewide positivity rate, the seven-day average for daily deaths is considerably lower now than it was in early May, when the state was averaging around 100 COVID-19-related deaths per day.

The seven-day average for daily fatalities was 28 on Monday, up from 27 a week earlier. But the average had been below 20 deaths per day from mid-July through mid-August and has since been on the rise.

While the state’s positivity rate has been increasing, it remains below the 5% threshold recommended by the World Health Organization. The WHO has recommended that governments consider reopening only when the positivity rate remains below 5% for 14 days.

Illinois has used a more lenient standard in its reopening plan. For example, the Metro East region near St. Louis was allowed to return to phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan on Friday after keeping its rolling positivity rate below 6.5% for three straight days.

On Sunday, Gov. Pritzker came out of self-isolation, his staff said. It had been 14 days since Pritzker last had contact with a staff member who later tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.