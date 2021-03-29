Illinois state senator wants to preserve journalism, eliminate ‘news deserts’

“This measure is meant to start a conversation and provide new ideas to help address shrinking press coverage in our communities,” Stadelman said.

While government funding, an inherit conflict of interest, is an unlikely solution, Stadelman said, some solutions may come from the private sector.

“You have philanthropy, you have nonprofit news websites that are supported by foundations and individual contributors,” he said.

Stadelman noted many newspapers around the state no longer staff a statehouse news bureau. Helping to fill that void is Capitol News Illinois, a nonprofit news service operated by the Illinois Press Foundation. The organization staffs reporters at the statehouse and allows newspapers across the state to access their content.

Stadelman said: “Can we adapt that (model) at the local level as well?”

The senator said he is not aware of any opposition to the bill.

“Elected officials, they many not like tough questions from reporters, but we all realize it’s an important part of the democratic process and making sure that we have a functional society.”

Senate Bill 134 passed the Senate Commerce Committee without opposition and is now headed to the Senate floor for further consideration. If signed into law, the task force would be required to submit the findings from its study to the governor’s office and the General Assembly no later than Jan. 1, 2023.

Chris Green email: cgreen@rrstar.com Twitter: @chrisfgreen