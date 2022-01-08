Illinois sues St. Louis-based Foresight for using toxic chemicals in unsuccessful attempt to extinguish coal mine fire

Portions of the mine are still smoldering. Federal mining regulators have blocked Foresight from resuming production.

Foresight executives did not return requests for comment.

Because PFAS remain largely unregulated, federal and state officials have struggled to protect Americans from the chemicals, even though it became clear more than two decades ago that they pose widespread hazards to public health.

Nearly all Americans have PFAS in their blood, studies have found. The compounds are known largely for their use in products featuring the Teflon and Scotchgard brands, manufactured by DuPont and 3M, respectively. Dozens of related compounds are widely used in food packaging, stain- and water-resistant clothing, carpets and household products, among other things.

Foresight, one of the last coal companies operating in Illinois, declared bankruptcy in 2020. Yet the company produced more than half the 32 million tons of coal mined in the state during the same year.

Nearly all of Foresight’s coal is shipped to other states and countries. The company cuts costs by relying on longwall mining, a process that uses robotic equipment rather than people to do most of the work.