Illinois to stop paying unemployment benefits through debit cards and start issuing checks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois residents who are out of work soon will no longer be able to use state-issued debit cards to collect their unemployment insurance benefits.

Starting Dec. 27, claimants will begin receiving benefits through paper checks instead of debit cards, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Monday.

Those still collecting their benefits through a direct deposit option will be able to continue using that method, IDES said in a statement.

IDES’ debit card vendor, KeyBank, decided to stop providing the cards for unemployment recipients, though the statement from the state agency did not say why. A spokesperson for KeyBank declined to comment.

The policy change comes as IDES has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic to cope with demand and amid reports of fraud that caused some claimants to experience delays in receiving payments or not receive their benefits at all.