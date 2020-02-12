Interstate 55 northbound reopens in Madison County after semi-truck crash

MADISON COUNTY — A crash Wednesday morning involving two tractor-trailers closed northbound Interstate 55 near Route 4 for more than three hours, the Illinois State Police said.

The crash that occurred about 5:40 a.m. was near milepost 33, where I-55 travels under Route 4, about halfway between the Illinois towns of Hamel and Livingston.

Trooper Joshua Korando said he had no details about injuries. One of the trucks overturned and was on its side.

Both northbound lanes of I-55 were blocked until about 9 a.m., he said. Traffic was diverted onto Route 4.