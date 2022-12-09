Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift delayed until Sunday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Because rain is forecasted for Saturday, the reopening of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge's eastbound span has been delayed until Sunday by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Two eastbound lanes, which were moved to the westbound span last April, will be shifted back to the eastbound span between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. At times, eastbound Interstate 255 will be reduced to one lane during the shift.

MoDOT also plans to reopen the ramp from Koch Road to eastbound I-255 by 2 p.m. The eastbound span has been closed for a major rehab project since last spring.

Next Monday night through Friday night, westbound I-255 will be reduced to one lane from two from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to remove the temporary barrier wall and restripe the span.

From January until next April, all three lanes of each span will often be open, although there will be daily lane closures in each direction during non-rush hour periods.

On April 1, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to shift westbound traffic to the eastbound span to accommodate rehab work on the westbound span. The overall project on the bridge, which links south St. Louis County to Monroe County, is estimated to cost $50 million.