Judge: Part of Illinois' crime law eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional

An Illinois judge has ruled that portions of Illinois' SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, specifically a part that would eliminate cash bail.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington said the law's provision to eliminate cash bail violates the separation of powers.

"The appropriateness of bail rests with the authority of the court and may not be determined by legislative fiat," the judge wrote in a 36-page ruling.

Cunnington heard arguments last week in a suit brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs in Illinois.

A sweeping piece of crime legislation, the SAFE-T ACT was set to go into effect Jan. 1 and would eliminate cash bail and require more immediate hearings for people in custody.

Critics of cash bail say the practice penalizes the poor.

Madison County state's attorney Thomas Haine said in a release Thursday that the judge's ruling means that the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions won't go into effect in the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit. Madison County is one of those counties.

Other provisions of the law were upheld, dealing with body cameras and training, Haine said.

The ruling is expected to be appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court.

"Thankfully, due to this ruling, the elimination of cash bail has been halted in Madison County for now," Haine said in a statement. "But, this is far from over."

Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued the law was too broad to meet so-called "single subject rule" of the Illinois Constitution, according to the Associated Press. Rowe said it also violated a constitutional provision that says "all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties," insisting that Illinois judges should be allowed to set cash bail.

Darren Kinkead of the Illinois attorney general’s office argued the "sufficient sureties" passage bestows a right on criminal defendants, not sheriffs and prosecutors.

"The real dispute here is a policy dispute, not a legal dispute," Kinkead said.

The Associated Press and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.