ST. LOUIS — The Martin Luther King Bridge will shut down this weekend to accommodate deck sealing work, officials said.
Closure of the span, which crosses the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis to East St. Louis, will start at 9 p.m. Friday.
The bridge is to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, said the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Evening Dispatch
Your daily recap of the top stories of the day.
Mark Schlinkmann
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today