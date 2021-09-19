Lane closures scheduled for McKinley, Poplar Street bridges on Monday

ST. LOUIS — Two Missouri-Illinois bridges will see reduced traffic starting Monday morning, officials said Sunday.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 55 and Interstate 64 will see lane shifts on the Poplar Street Bridge starting 5 a.m. Monday so that an expansion joint on the bridge can be replaced, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

On the Missouri side, the I-55 northbound ramp approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will change from a right lane closure to a left lane closure. Interstate 64 eastbound approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will also change from a right lane closure to a left lane closure. Both ramps will still have one lane open.

On the Illinois side, all lanes will remain open.

The lane closures are expected to cause significant delays during rush hour traffic, and transportation officials advised commuters to plan ahead.

The McKinley Bridge will be reduced to one lane on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. so that the bridge can be inspected, according to IDOT. Officials again advised drivers to consider taking alternate routes during that time.

