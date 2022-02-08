Lane restrictions planned for I-270 near Chain of Rocks Bridge

MADISON COUNTY — One lane of eastbound Interstate 270 will be closed during the day on Wednesday and Thursday near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The lane restriction, which is planned for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, will affect travel between the Mississippi River and Chain of Rocks Canal, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

The lane closure is needed to allow crews to conduct soil borings ahead of a proposed I-270 digital message sign in the area, IDOT officials said.

Travel delays through that area are likely during the closures, IDOT officials said.