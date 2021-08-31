Lane restrictions planned for I-270 near Glen Carbon

MADISON COUNTY — Emergency pavement repairs on several miles of westbound Interstate 270 near Glen Carbon will take place Wednesday and Thursday, likely causing significant delays, Illinois Department of Transportation officials warned.

Weather permitting, the repairs will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on westbound I-270 between Interstates 55 and 255.

One of the westbound lanes will remain open at all times during the work, IDOT officials said. The affected section is a two-lane road closer to I-55 and three lanes closer to I-255.

Motorists should allow extra time or consider alternate routes, IDOT officials suggested.

On Friday, a Collinsville infant died after a crash in a construction zone in the same area, on I-270 just east of I-255.