Lawmakers send Juneteenth bill to Pritzker, marking day as annual Illinois state holiday
Lawmakers send Juneteenth bill to Pritzker, marking day as annual Illinois state holiday

Springfield, Ill.

A view looking up into the dome of the “new” Illinois State Capitol building, which was completed in 1888. From the first floor to the dome is 361 feet.  

 By Valerie Schremp Hahn St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House unanimously approved a bill making Juneteenth a holiday in Illinois, and it now awaits the governor’s signature.

Senate Bill 1965 would make June 19 an annual state holiday to commemorate the day that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free — over two years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It marks the date when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be free,” said state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield said, “I think this is important that we recognize Juneteenth. It’s certainly an important part of the history of the United States and something I think we need to recognize more.”

Under this version of the bill, Juneteenth would be a state holiday in 2021, so long as Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs it before that date. When the holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday would be a holiday for state employees. This would cost the state about $1.3 million for state employees to take a paid holiday.

Another version of the bill is under consideration in the Senate, which would not make Monday a holiday should June 19 be on a Sunday.

