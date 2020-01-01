Long lines in Collinsville greet first day of recreational weed sales in Illinois

COLLINSVILLE — The sight of the long line outside of HCI Alternatives Wednesday morning was enough to make anyone want to indulge in newly legal recreational marijuana.

Roughly 700 people waited in line for the dispensary at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive to open its doors at 7 a.m. The Collinsville medical marijuana shop is the only one in the St. Louis area licensed to sell recreational pot as of Jan. 1. Some had shown up as early as 9 p.m. the night before.

Like many others who planted themselves at the shop before sunrise, Dan Watts, 32, was relieved he'd no longer have to visit the weed man.

"Now, you can either come to a store, or go to a guy's garage, and watch his dog while he runs an errand," Watts said.

"And you never know what you're going to get," said Kerry Murphy, 56, who was standing in line with Watts. She described herself as a "cool mom."

Farther back in line, Jesse Halfhill, 32, agreed with Watts' sentiment. He and his friend, Chris Brickey, 25, clutched bright blue cans of NOS energy drink as they joined the end of the line at 7 a.m.

"I don't have to go to a guy who sells meth just to get some weed," Halfhill said.