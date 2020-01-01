Long lines in Collinsville greet first day of recreational weed sales in Illinois

COLLINSVILLE — The sight of the long line outside of HCI Alternatives Wednesday morning was enough to make anyone want to indulge in newly legal recreational marijuana.
Roughly 700 people waited in line for the dispensary at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive to open its doors at 7 a.m. The Collinsville medical marijuana shop is the only one in the St. Louis area licensed to sell recreational pot as of Jan. 1. Some had shown up as early as 9 p.m. the night before.
Like many others who planted themselves at the shop before sunrise, Dan Watts, 32, was relieved he'd no longer have to visit the weed man.
"Now, you can either come to a store, or go to a guy's garage, and watch his dog while he runs an errand," Watts said.
"And you never know what you're going to get," said Kerry Murphy, 56, who was standing in line with Watts. She described herself as a "cool mom."
Farther back in line, Jesse Halfhill, 32, agreed with Watts' sentiment. He and his friend, Chris Brickey, 25, clutched bright blue cans of NOS energy drink as they joined the end of the line at 7 a.m.
"I don't have to go to a guy who sells meth just to get some weed," Halfhill said.
Watts and Murphy also enjoyed the atmosphere on New Year's morning. An SUV rolled by blasting "Dr. Greenthumb," and a DJ outside of the dispensary lit up the crowd with hits from known pothead rappers and musicians like Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg and, of course, Bob Marley.
Among the crowd, people told stories about how long they'd been using, and how long they'd been waiting for this day.
"I been high!" said one person.
"It's just pot!" said another.
"We'll be leaving on a high note," one man joked to his friends.
"Yeah, we'll just roll with it!" one of them responded.
"We're among like-minded people," Watts said, looking around. "People are more tolerant. I don't feel judged."
HCI Alternatives had 21 products available for sale, including two types of flower, six kinds of edibles and almost a dozen vape products. The edibles included gummies, fruit tarts and chocolate bars.
Other recreational licenses for dispensaries in the St. Louis area and elsewhere in Illinois are incoming in the New Year. HCI Alternatives, which will change its name to Illinois Supply and Provisions on Jan. 27, had a pre-entrance tent set up to educate customers before they entered the shop. This was one of the most important parts of preparing for the morning, said Kathleen Olivastro, regional director for HCI Alternatives.
With edibles, which many people in line said they were anxious to try, Olivastro said they are advising people to "go low, go slow." Eating too many edibles too quickly can overwhelm people.
"It's not the same as what people may have tried in college," Olivastro said. Though HCI is the only dispensary selling recreational pot, they don't anticipate running out anytime soon, she said. The most popular product?
"Flower, it's always flower," she said.
Halfhill's friend Chris Brickey, 25, who was in line with him, was also excited about what the new law means for the state of Illinois.
"It's good for the taxes, and for the state's income," Brickey said.
Illinois' tax structure on marijuana is the first of its kind in the nation, where taxes depend on potency of product. Purchasers can be taxed up to 35%, depending on how much THC is in the product. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in pot that makes people "get high."
There are also plenty of laws users need to know before purchasing and consuming marijuana.
Only adults age 21 and over can purchase, so long as they bring a government-issued ID verifying age and home address. Both in- and out-of-state residents are limited in how much they can buy.
But, bringing the legally purchased cannabis from Illinois to Missouri remains illegal. Growing pot in Illinois for recreational users is still illegal. Smoking pot anywhere but in private also remains illegal.