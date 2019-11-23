An Illinois man died Friday after being hit by a pickup truck while "attempting to catch a goose" on a Macoupin County highway, according to Illinois State Police.
The incident happened on Illinois Route 4, just north of its intersection with Mine Road, in Sawyerville — about 50 minutes northeast of St. Louis.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Brian Cox, 44, of Sawyerville was hit by a 2005 Ford Ranger pickup and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner. Preliminary investigation from the Illinois State Police showed that Cox was in the northbound lane trying to catch a goose when he was fatally struck. An investigation continues, and no additional information was immediately available.