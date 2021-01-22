Madigan no longer ‘Mr. Speaker,’ but he’s still ‘Public Official A’

Nearly two decades ago, federal authorities investigated the General Assembly over allegations of using state legislative staffers to do political work on state government time. The House Republicans and both the House and Senate Democrats were reviewed during the probe, though no lawmaker was charged with a crime.

The publicity surrounding the investigation did contribute to House Minority Leader Lee Daniels, R-Elmhurst, stepping down from chairmanship of the state Republican Party and eventually giving up his legislative leadership role.

Mike Tristano, Daniels’ chief of staff, later pleaded guilty to a fraud charge for assigning legislative staffers to do campaign work on state time and was sentenced to a year in prison.

The investigations arose during a time when Republican Gov. George Ryan was under scrutiny for a licenses-for-bribes investigation in his previous office of secretary of state.

While Ryan ran for governor in 1998, some of his former employees at the secretary of state’s local facilities where licenses are issued were indicted. At that early point in the investigation, then-U.S. Attorney Scott Lassar said Ryan was not a target of the investigation.