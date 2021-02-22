Madigan’s role with Democratic Party could cause headaches for politicians, observer says

“We need a change from the old guard,” she said. “This is the perfect time. The last election proved that we’re in trouble.”

Martinez said the central committee’s bylaws allow for the removal of the chairman, who is elected by the committee members, but she wouldn’t comment on that possibility.

Madigan is one of two Democratic State Central Committee members from the 3rd Congressional District. He is serving a four-year term as the party’s unpaid chairman that is up in spring 2022. He has been chairman since 1998.

The campaign funds Madigan controls are called the 13th Ward Democratic Organization (Madigan remains the committeeman for Chicago’s 13th Ward), the Democratic Party of Illinois, the Democratic Majority (supporting Illinois House candidates) and Madigan’s personal campaign fund, Friends of Michael J. Madigan.

The funds together had a balance of $18.8 million as of Dec. 31, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

In 2020, the Friends of MJM fund had $13.5 million available, with $1.9 million available in the Democratic Party fund, $890,605 in the Democratic Majority fund, and $2.5 million in the 13th Ward fund.