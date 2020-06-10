Madison County looks to lower max property taxes

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Finance & Government Operations Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to place a binding referendum on November's ballot that, if passed, would lower the county's maximum property tax levy from 0.2% to 0.18%.

The measure will head to the full county board next week.

If approved by voters, the tax cut will be the second in five years. In 2016, more than three-fourths of voters approved a maximum tax levy cut from 0.25% to 0.2%.

"In Illinois, property taxes are one of the largest taxes that most households have to deal with," said Madison County Board member Tom McRae, R-Bethalto, noting that Illinois has the second largest property tax rate in the country after New Jersey. "It's important for the county to lead by example."

The measure would save taxpayers approximately $1 million per year if passed, according to a Madison County press release.

Madison County is set to collect $450 million of property taxes this year, of which $30.8 million will go to the county government. About two-thirds of these taxes fund education.

In 2016, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and Sheriff John Lakin publicly opposed the referendum, noting that it would require layoffs and put public safety at risk. A spokesman from Lakin's office said that there are no budget cuts planned as a result of the current referendum.

