Madison County officials vote to rescind wage increases for some county employees

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County personnel committee voted Monday to freeze cost-of-living wage increases for the county's 362 non-union employees.

If approved by the full county board Wednesday, the change will rescind a 2.25% wage increase that had been adopted in December.

The county is entering bargaining negotiations with nine unions representing 579 other county employees this year and will request the same cost-of-living cut.

If the county cuts the raise for all employees, it will account for about $1 million in savings to make up for lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the start of the COVID crisis, the county has experienced a revenue shortfall,” County Chairman Kurt Prenzler said in a statement Tuesday. “Our sales tax revenues and fees are down.”

County board member and personnel committee Chairwoman Erica Harriss said in a statement that the move would help the county avoid layoffs.

County salaries can be viewed at www.co.madison.il.us.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.