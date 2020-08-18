You are the owner of this article.
Madison County officials vote to rescind wage increases for some county employees
Madison County officials vote to rescind wage increases for some county employees

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County personnel committee voted Monday to freeze cost-of-living wage increases for the county's 362 non-union employees. 

If approved by the full county board Wednesday, the change will rescind a 2.25% wage increase that had been adopted in December.

The county is entering bargaining negotiations with nine unions representing 579 other county employees this year and will request the same cost-of-living cut. 

If the county cuts the raise for all employees, it will account for about $1 million in savings to make up for lost revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

“Since the start of the COVID crisis, the county has experienced a revenue shortfall,” County Chairman Kurt Prenzler said in a statement Tuesday. “Our sales tax revenues and fees are down.”

County board member and personnel committee Chairwoman Erica Harriss said in a statement that the move would help the county avoid layoffs. 

County salaries can be viewed at www.co.madison.il.us

