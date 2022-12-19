Madison County Transit to add $34M in bridges, bike trails and tunnels

MADISON COUNTY — Madison County Transit plans a $34 million expansion of its system of bicycle trails, bridges and tunnels over the next five years or so.

The agency, which already oversees 138 miles of trails, announced Friday it will add 20 miles, seven bridges and two tunnels as part of a new capital spending plan.

“We are trying to build one of the most bikeable places in the Midwest,” SJ Morrison, the agency’s managing director, said of the expansion plan.

The agency also plans $11 million in upgrades for its bus system, including a $4.2 million transfer station near Pontoon Beach in the growing warehouse corridor along Highway 111. Morrison said many employees depend on bus service to get to their jobs.

Among the many new trail projects are a shared-use path in downtown Alton; extensions of existing trails to Roxana, Wood River, Bethalto and South Roxana; and an extension of the agency’s Schoolhouse Trail into Madison.

Bridges include a span over Highway 40 to connect Troy to the agency’s trail system; one over Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach for the Schoolhouse Trail and one for the same trail in Maryville at Pleasant Ridge Road.

A new tunnel will take the Schoolhouse Trail under Highway 157 in Collinsville.

Morrison, who also is an Edwardsville city councilman, said more than half of the trail-related outlay will come from the agency’s own sales tax revenues.

He said the rest would come from grants from other sources such as the Metro East Parks and Recreation District.

The transit improvements are being funded with money from the state’s $33 billion infrastructure plan called Rebuild Illinois.

Those include a $3 million dispatch and vehicle location system that will provide bus customers with real-time information accessible on mobile devices.