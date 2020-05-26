Madison County Transit to resume charging fares and some express bus services June 1

MADISON COUNTY — Madison County Transit will resume charging fares on June 1. It will also resume some express bus service routes to downtown St. Louis, MCT officials said Tuesday.
Fares were suspended in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Express bus routes to St. Louis were removed from MCT's schedule in late March due to decreased ridership, officials said.
Restored routes will include the tri-city regional route, which will take two morning trips and two afternoon trips between Granite City and St. Louis; the Highland express route, which will take three morning trips and three afternoon trips between Highland, Troy, St. Jacob and St. Louis; and the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Express, which will take two morning trips and two afternoon trips between Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Collinsville and St. Louis. All regular stops along those routes will be restored.
Partial service will be restored to the Riverbend Express, which will take two morning trips and two afternoon trips between Eastgate Plaza, Granite City and St. Louis. Buses will not stop in Alton, Godfrey or Bethalto for now, officials said.
MCT requires riders to wear masks, practice social distancing and ride only for essential trips. Buses will be disinfected regularly, MCT officials said, and routes will operate with a goal of 50% capacity. Transfer stations and MCT headquarters remain closed to the public.
Transit passes for June can be purchased at some Walgreens and Schnucks locations in the county and at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville information center. Mobile passes can be purchased on the Token Transit App. MCT Free Ride and Half Fare IDs that have expired in the last few months will be accepted until further notice, officials said.
For more information, visit Mct.org.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed.
